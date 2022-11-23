Viewers Of Netflix's Wednesday Are Blown Away By Jenna Ortega's Cello Scene

In the decades since Charles Addams introduced his "Addams Family" cartoons in the late 1930s, the beloved oddball family has made it to live-action on several occasions. The first came via the small screen in 1964 in the form of a television series. Though it only ran until 1966, amassing only 64 episodes, it did an excellent job of bringing the Addams clan into mainstream pop culture. Director Barry Sonnenfeld built upon this groundwork years later in 1991 with his feature film, "The Addams Family," which earned itself a sequel in 1993, titled "Addams Family Values."

While there's a lot to love from the "Addams Family" duology, the undeniable standout of both features was Christina Ricci's take on Wednesday Addams. Gomez (Raul Julia) and Morticia's (Anjelica Huston) stoic, twisted daughter became a hit with moviegoers, making Wednesday one of the most popular members of the family. Therefore, it should come as no surprise that Hollywood has taken note of this, leading to the creation of "Wednesday" for Netflix: a show all about the character coming of age and solving a deadly mystery that has plagued her family for years.

"Wednesday" premiered on Netflix on November 23, 2022, introducing subscribers to Jenna Ortega's interpretation of the lead character. For the most part, audiences seem impressed with what she has to offer as Wednesday — particularly in her cello scenes.