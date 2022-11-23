Andor Showrunner Tony Gilroy's Reason Behind The Show's Lack Of Aliens

Tony Gilroy made those assertions during a recent interview with Collider, telling the publication, "In some places, people were saying, oh, 'Why is Narkina 5 all humans?'" After offering a hilarious logistical concern for "Andor" avoiding alien populations, the showrunner then offered one of the primary reasons the series has so far shied away from creatures, saying, "We're probably a little bit shy about it because it's such a behavioral show and most of our principles are in this particular world. And certainly, the Empire doesn't have a surplus of aliens on their side."

That last comment is pretty on point, as Empirical forces in the "Star Wars" films have historically been represented by human males, and it's not too far-fetched to presume most of those helmeted stormtroopers slot into that biological category as well. Whatever the case, Gilroy believes more alien faces will turn up in "Andor" as the narrative expands. "There's some [in Season 1], and we'll probably have more," he stated," noting, "It's a very strong flavor when it comes in. It's not just a visual flavor, it's a very strong character flavor. You have to deal with it politically." He adds, "We try to pick our shots and make them cool, I guess."

So it seems Season 2 of "Andor" may well feature a few more vintage "Star Wars" creature creations. In any case, it's beyond refreshing to find a filmmaker who puts real thought into how those creatures might change not only the show's look but also its narrative.