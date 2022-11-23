Why Duggy Atwater From NCIS: Hawai'i Looks So Familiar

For the third time on this list, Charlie Hudson III has a TV credit that sees him embroiled in a criminal case. Only this time, the leads aren't NYPD detectives with uncanny crime-solving abilities. The credit in question is the 2016 HBO miniseries "The Night Of." The mystery-thriller centers upon Riz Ahmed's Naz Khan, a college student who gets arrested after his date Andrea (Sofia Black-D'Elia) is found murdered. Representing his case and working to find out what really happened on the night of (yes!) of the crime is John Turturro as attorney John Stone.

As will quickly become clear to viewers, there's absolutely no shortage of suspects in "The Night Of." That lengthy list includes Hudson's Duane Reade — yes, like the convenience store. Reade pops up a few times over the course of the miniseries, but most notably during one of the pivotal scenes leading up to Andrea's murder. Reade is one of the last people to see Naz and Andrea together before her death, encountering the pair on the street at night.

The show certainly makes an effort to suggest that there's more to Reade than meets the eye, and a chase sequence with Stone definitely makes him seem extra suspicious. Of course, it would all be a little too obvious if he was the true killer, wouldn't it? The ending of "The Night Of" lays out the pieces of the puzzle and confirms that Reade is little more than a red herring.