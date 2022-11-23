Titanic's Kate Winslet And Leonardo DiCaprio Only Had 15 Minutes To Nail That Iconic First Kiss

Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet's Hollywood careers couldn't have started out much differently. DiCaprio broke into the business as a child actor who rose to prominence on television series like "Growing Pains," while Winslet worked her way up the acting food chain portraying literary roles in "Sense and Sensibility" and "Hamlet." But the acting duo became inextricably linked when they starred together as Jack Dawson and Rose DeWitt Bukater in filmmaker James Cameron's "Titanic."

DiCaprio and Winslet not only brought their acting A-games to the project, but the duo created a passionate and unforgettably romantic relationship that resonates as one of the greatest love stories of all time (per Harper's Bazaar). And offset, the actors became friends, too. "He's a great friend, he always has been, and not just to me, but to everyone around him," Winslet said in a 2021 interview with People. "He still has friends he had when we made 'Titanic.' In many ways, he hasn't changed a bit." Winslet and DiCaprio reunited on screen 11 years later for "Revolutionary Road," but the friends will always be linked as their characters on that doomed, iceberg-ravaged voyage.

"Titanic" is loaded with must-see moments, but Jack and Rose's first kiss on the bow of the Olympic-class ocean liner remains one of the most memorable romantic scenes from any film or television program, as opined by sites such as Glamour. But did you know DiCaprio and Winslet had only minutes to get the iconic kiss scene just right for the cameras?