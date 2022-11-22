AFI Set To Recognize Nicole Kidman's Decades Of Excellence With A Lifetime Achievement Award

Nicole Kidman is about to make history. After decades of acting in front of the camera, Kidman is receiving the lifetime achievement award from the American Film Institute. She will be the first Australian to receive the honor (per Deadline). Kidman will be awarded at a ceremony on June 10, 2023.

"She is a force both brave in her choices and bold in each performance. AFI is honored to present her with the 49th AFI Life Achievement Award," Kathleen Kennedy, Lucasfilm head and Chair of the AFI Board of Trustees, said about Kidman (via AFI).

Kidman has maintained her star status through decades, and she continues to be part of acclaimed and hit films, including "The Northman" and the Jason Momoa-led "Aquaman" franchise. The Australian actress got her start in the '80s, breaking into the mainstream scene with Phillip Noyce's "Dead Calm" in 1989 (per Decider). In the following years, she'd star in hits like "Days of Thunder" and "The Others." Kidman is only 55, but one might have expected a lifetime achievement award before now as the actress already has an impressive list of accolades, including an Academy Award.