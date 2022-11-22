AFI Set To Recognize Nicole Kidman's Decades Of Excellence With A Lifetime Achievement Award
Nicole Kidman is about to make history. After decades of acting in front of the camera, Kidman is receiving the lifetime achievement award from the American Film Institute. She will be the first Australian to receive the honor (per Deadline). Kidman will be awarded at a ceremony on June 10, 2023.
"She is a force both brave in her choices and bold in each performance. AFI is honored to present her with the 49th AFI Life Achievement Award," Kathleen Kennedy, Lucasfilm head and Chair of the AFI Board of Trustees, said about Kidman (via AFI).
Kidman has maintained her star status through decades, and she continues to be part of acclaimed and hit films, including "The Northman" and the Jason Momoa-led "Aquaman" franchise. The Australian actress got her start in the '80s, breaking into the mainstream scene with Phillip Noyce's "Dead Calm" in 1989 (per Decider). In the following years, she'd star in hits like "Days of Thunder" and "The Others." Kidman is only 55, but one might have expected a lifetime achievement award before now as the actress already has an impressive list of accolades, including an Academy Award.
Nicole Kidman won Australia's top honor
Nicole Kidman's performances over the years have garnered her five Academy Award nominations and one win (per IMDb). She was nominated in 2002, 2003, 2011, 2017, and 2022. She won for "The Hours" in 2003, but more impressive is the fact that Kidman has been racking up nominations consistently through two decades.
On top of her Oscar love, Kidman was also awarded Australia's top honor, the Companion of the Order of Australia in 2007 (via Reuters). The Los Cabos Festival celebrated her acting career with the same honor in 2017 (per The Hollywood Reporter). If you need a fuller list to feel even more in awe, Kidman's other highlights include two Emmy Awards, three nominations, six Golden Globes, and 17 nominations (via IMDb).
"Both a powerhouse performer, spellbinding movie star and accomplished producer, Nicole Kidman has captured the imaginations of audiences around the world throughout her prolific career, delivering complex and versatile performances onscreen," AFI said of Kidman in their announcement. The actress will be joining some legendary company as past winners include names like Mel Brooks, Al Pacino, and Julie Andrews (per AFI).