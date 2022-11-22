The Soucouyant In The Winchesters Episode 6 Was Inspired By A Real Caribbean Myth

The "Supernatural" franchise has long been fascinated with the idea of the past coming back to haunt. This theme is often explored in the form of vengeful spirits who want to right the wrongs they experienced in life. At the same time, some of the smartest characters in the lore opened the door to future torment on their own accord, such as Mary Winchester, who sold her child's soul to a yellow-eyed demon.

Until Episode 6, "The Winchesters" resisted exploring vengeful spirits in favor of worldly monsters. However, this episode mixes the best of both worlds by having a spirit possess a vampire-like creature known as a soucouyant. Essentially, the angry ghost wants to get revenge on an old friend for murdering them, and the creature it embodies has significance to the pair's history.

The monster that gets possessed in Season 1, Episode 6 of "The Winchesters" is one of the show's most interesting to date, and its real-world origins can be traced back to the Caribbean.