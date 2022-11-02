The Celtic Folklore That Inspired Mars Neto In The Winchesters

As fans of the death-defying CW series "Supernatural" know, the show never ceased to plumb obscure mythology for its monsters. Now, it's apparent that the show's spinoff series, "The Winchesters," will be no different. Exhibit A: In a recent episode of the show, a relatively unknown god from mythology reared his head — and delivered an unsettling warning to the series' protagonists.

"The Winchesters" on the CW follows John Winchester (Drake Rodger) and Mary (Meg Donnelly) — the parents of beloved "Supernatural" monster-slayers Sam and Dean — as they meet, fall in love, and discover a nebulous evil force known as the Akrida. But in the show's fourth episode, which aired November 1, John learned a bit more about the Akrida than he bargained for. In the process, he also fought a deity based on a short-tempered Irish war god, proving that the most unassuming stories can sometimes be the most terrifying. Here's Mars Neto's Celtic origins.