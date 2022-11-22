Thomas Lennon Reveals What It's Like Working With The Reno 911! Cast

Robert Ben Garant, Thomas Lennon, and Kerri Kenney-Silver's "Cops" parody "Reno 911!" arrived on Comedy Central in the summer of 2003, and within only a few episodes, it became clear that the channel had a new hit on its hands. For those unfamiliar, the series chronicles the cases of the fictional Reno Sheriff's Department, which is jam-packed with the most inept officers you'll ever see. While they might not be the most effective at enforcing laws and keeping their community safe, they proved quite capable of making audiences at home laugh.

"Reno 911" enjoyed a six-year run on Comedy Central before it concluded in July 2009. However, the initial end of the program was far from the final goodbye for the franchise. In 2020, the series was revived after 11 years for a seventh season via the now-defunct streaming service Quibi. It later returned for Season 8 thanks to The Roku Channel, but it hasn't stopped there either. Following up on the first feature film, 2007's "Reno 911!: Miami," "Reno 911! The Hunt for QAnon" premiered in late 2021, and "Reno 911! It's a Wonderful Heist" will follow in late 2022.

Having portrayed Lieutenant Jim Dangle throughout the entirety of the ever-expanding "Reno 911!" franchise, Thomas Lennon has gotten to work with a strong crew of actors and comedians. As "It's a Wonderful Heist" approaches, he's shared his feelings on his co-stars and revealed what it's like to work with them.