Only True Tim Burton Fans Would Notice This About Christina Ricci's Character In Wednesday

Warning: Contains general spoilers for "Wednesday"

It's strange to think that a director who has relished in the mysterious and kooky for most of his career hasn't ended up at the door of The Addams Family sooner. Tim Burton, director of "Beetlejuice," "Edward Scissorhands" and "Batman Returns," has made a name for himself by dabbling in darker territories, so being at the head of the new "Wednesday" series is an indication that the stars have finally aligned.

Besides being an executive producer on the new show that branches off from the family we know to focus on the daughter we should fear, Burton himself directs four episodes of "Wednesday" as well. It's a tough job, but Burton was bound to do it eventually, and what we end up with does feel in line with the iconic director's works.

In fact, there's a crucial element to Wednesday's story (brought to life by Jenna Ortega) that feels eerily familiar not simply to one of Burton's back catalog but even more so given the parties involved. A cast member that links to both Burton and the world-famous family he's now finally spending quality time with. That cast member is none other than Christina Ricci. It's just a shame, so many people had to be killed off on-screen to make the connection. However, be warned, dear reader, you should only go further if you've managed to make it through "Wednesday" and uncovered the show's villain and their evil plot. If not, well, heads are bound to roll.