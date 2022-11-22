Bob Iger Was This Close To Joining A Major Investment Firm Instead Of Returning To Disney

As Hollywood regains its bearings over Bob Iger's surprise re-hiring at Disney, Variety has come forward with an intriguing report. According to the publication's sources, Iger was in talks with the investment firm RedBird Capital Partners to potentially play a key role within it. As we now know, he didn't ultimately choose to work with the company, instead returning to a top position at Disney, but he was close to signing the dotted line at RedBird Capital. "At the end of the day, he'd rather be a CEO than an entrepreneur," an unnamed individual close to the situation told Variety of Iger's mindset.

In the short amount of time since Bob Iger returned to the Disney fold, he's wasted no time trying to get the company back on track. His first big move came on November 22, 2022, when he fired Kareem Daniel and began restructuring Disney's Media and Entertainment Distribution division. "I fundamentally believe that storytelling is what fuels this company, and it belongs at the center of how we organize our businesses," Iger said in a statement, explaining that changes are ahead in the next several months and that the company as a whole is striving to create a profitable, streamlined structure (via Yahoo! Finance).

Clearly, Bob Iger hasn't come back to work at Disney for the sake of sitting around and collecting a paycheck. He has big ideas in mind for it, so we'll have to see how they're implemented and how successful they are in the future.