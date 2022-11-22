Tim Allen Crafted The Santa Clauses To Fill The Plot Holes Of The Original Film

In 1994, audiences were treated to what has become recognized as one of the most beloved holiday films in Disney's catalog. Titled "The Santa Clause," the movie sees divorced dad Scott Calvin (Tim Allen) accidentally cause the death of who he quickly learns is the actual Santa Claus (Steve Lucescu). Thus, Calvin becomes the new Santa against his will, forcing him to try and convince everyone of the truth of his new identity while figuring out his holiday duties as Christmas morning fast approaches. It's got more than enough laughs, heart, and Christmas spirit than one could ever need.

Given the immense popularity of "The Santa Clause," two feature-length sequels cropped up in the years that followed. "The Santa Clause 2" premiered in 2002, and "The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause" debuted in 2006, seemingly rounding off the franchise with a complete trilogy. However, as is the norm in modern Hollywood, the series has been revitalized on the Disney+ streaming service. "The Santa Clauses" keeps the story of the first three films alive in a television format, showing audiences a world where Christmas spirit is in short supply, and Calvin's tenure as Kris Kringle may be coming to an end.

In a recent interview, Tim Allen has noted that the main reason why he wanted to make "The Santa Clauses" was to clear up some glaring plot holes present in the original movie.