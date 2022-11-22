Quentin Tarantino Confesses That He Hasn't Even Started Writing His 10th And Final Film

Quentin Tarantino's tenth and final film has yet to be put on the page, as he explained on the podcast 2 Bears, 1 Cave. When asked what his process is when coming up with a new film, Tarantino explained, "One, I have to be ready to make another movie. And then I have to have a neat idea ... So whenever that idea comes up, I'll probably start writing it."

The world has changed significantly since the release of "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" in 2019, so going into the next film, the writer and director is not only acknowledging his own process, but also the reality of the rapidly-changing industry itself, which has seen a greater emphasis on streaming and digital releases. "I'm in no hurry in that regard, especially right now because I don't even know what I'd be writing it for," he continues. "Do movies the way I have always known them, do they even exist right now? I think that remains to be seen. And so I would like to know what I'm writing it for."

As sad as it is to not have any major updates on the final film, perfection certainly can't be rushed, and Tarantino is a filmmaker who strives for that (and then some) when crafting his vision. Until then, we have the director's eight-episode limited series to look forward to, as well as his recently released book "Cinema Speculation."