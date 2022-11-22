Zootopia+ Director Found It Incredibly Refreshing To Work With Animals For A Change – Exclusive

Disney has a long history of animated films to be proud of, dating all the way back to 1937's "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs," which immediately kicked off the studio's reliance on bringing unorthodox characters to life. Since then, the studio has leaned into anthropomorphizing animals and inanimate objects, from "Bambi" and "The Lion King" to "Cars" and "Toy Story."

With well over 100 titles now under its belt in that category, there have been plenty of memorable main protagonists that weren't exactly human. But in terms of Disney's biggest animated hits in recent years, many of the characters have been people, with the biggest being, of course, Elsa and Anna from "Frozen."

That's why animator-turned director Trent Correy was so excited to work on 2016's blockbuster animated film "Zootopia," in which an animal metropolis comes to life, and its 2022 follow-up, the six-part series of shorts "Zootopia+," which is now streaming exclusively on Disney+.

As co-director of "Zootopia+," Correy was thrilled to help keep alive the Disney tradition of memorably making animals walk and talk, revisiting such extraordinary characters as the pint-size Arctic shrew Mr. Big and graceful pop star Gazelle. During an exclusive interview with Looper, Correy explained exactly why the endeavor was so exciting for him.