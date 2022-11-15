Directors Josie Trinidad And Trent Correy And Producer Nathan Curtis On The Making Of Zootopia+ - Exclusive Interview

Nathan, how were the characters that got their own "Zootopia+" storylines chosen, and how easy or hard was the decision?

Nathan Curtis: Trent, you should actually talk about this one, because this is the brainchild of Trent. I'll just quickly say, from a studio situation, the studio is the leadership here. They have this program where anyone in the studio can pitch ideas for projects. "Zootopia+" was a project that came out of that program, and Trent had the great idea of bringing all of these characters in these episodes to life.

Correy: Yeah, [it's all] thanks to that program. They said, "Take a look back in our 100 years of history and pitch anything you want." I had worked on "Zootopia" and thought, "What a great world." I remember being at the wrap party and thinking, "I want to spend more time here." So the idea to base it off "Zootopia" came right away. You realize how fun the characters are, and [you're] layering on the different puns, the titles, the genres on top of that. It's a fun world. There were probably a dozen ideas at one point, and they got narrowed down to the top six. I'm really happy with what we've got here.

I was kind of surprised Gazelle [voiced by Shakira] didn't get her own storyline. What was the reasoning behind that decision?

Correy: There might have been other ideas with her at some point, but we're lucky to have her in [the episode] "So You Think You Can Prance." She's a really important part of that episode, and I think the fans will love her in it.

What was the most exciting part of changing the scope of "Zootopia" from a feature film to a series of shorts? Are we getting an entirely different look at the city now that you can focus more on these smaller stories one at a time?

Curtis: These aren't smaller stories in my mind. These are a different lens of "Zootopia" through a different perspective, and that's something that Trent and Josie and the rest of the story team was trying to do, give insight. A lot of people in the outside world want to see more of "Zootopia." They also want to see more of Judy and Nick, but Trent was like, "Let's show the other side of 'Zootopia,'" so you are able to look at the secondary mammals and see what their life is. What does Mr. Big do on an everyday basis? What does Fru Fru do?

Trinidad: Not just the characters, but also the environments. In the movie, we have this great chase sequence with Judy and Duke going through Little Rodentia, and now we actually get to go there, where Fru Fru is picking out her wedding dress. We get to look inside those buildings and see a little deeper. It's a combination of those things for me.