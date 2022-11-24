The Huge Giveaway To Who The Killer Is In Wednesday
Warning: Contains general spoilers for "Wednesday"
It's a bit of an understatement that Netflix's "Wednesday" is full of woe. It's not entirely due to the girl in question but the body count that quickly grows after she arrives at Nevermore Academy. Somewhere in and around the premises, a killer is stalking the area. He's big, bitey, and has eyes on Wednesday, who is bent on bringing a conspiracy going back centuries to light.
Eventually, the ever-so-smart and darkly sarcastic eldest child of the Addams Family uncovers the truth about just who is the man behind the monster. In hindsight, it seems like an easy enough case to crack, given the nature of the beast.
The creature killing off those that Wednesday (Jenna Ortega) crosses paths with is known as a Hyde, referencing the horrific other half of the dear old Dr. Jekyll from Robert Louis Stevenson's book, "Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde." He's a towering force mindlessly mutilating unsuspecting innocents wandering around in the night on their own. Factoring these character traits in and lining up with Stevenson's original book, it doesn't take a detective or a nosy high schooler with a penchant for the petrifying to figure out which one of the "Wednesday" characters is the killer in disguise. As the old saying goes, it really is always the quiet ones.
Tyler is a modern-day Jekyll Hyde-ing in plain sight
Amidst the macabre goings-on and the equally gloomy teens that Wednesday is cooped up with, one of the few 'normies' she gets attached to is Tyler Galpin (Hunter Doohan), the chatty coffee guy who becomes smitten with the gothic school girl. He's sweet, caring, and feels the sort that wouldn't hurt a fly. With that in mind, of course he's hiding a beastly secret in the form of a seven-foot feral creature he can't contain.
It's a perfect profile that lines up with the man and monstrous side that Hyde originates from. He's a good guy at first glance, just like the good doctor whose time with a chemistry set created his murderous alter-ego. The origin of this dark side is slightly different in that Tyler carries this curse thanks to his family heritage, but the split between man and monster still works. It might also explain why Wednesday doesn't uncover the creature's name until quite far into her debut show. If you came across a monster known as a Hyde, you'd be looking for the model and good-mannered characters rather than the ones with an upfront attitude.
Unfortunately, the damage Tyler inflicts leaves its mark, with the potential love interest leaning into his horrific nature even when he's human. If "Wednesday" gets a second season, expect the love that could've been for our heroine to be a certainty as an unhinged enemy back for revenge. Honestly, high school romances really are nothing but trouble.