The Huge Giveaway To Who The Killer Is In Wednesday

Warning: Contains general spoilers for "Wednesday"

It's a bit of an understatement that Netflix's "Wednesday" is full of woe. It's not entirely due to the girl in question but the body count that quickly grows after she arrives at Nevermore Academy. Somewhere in and around the premises, a killer is stalking the area. He's big, bitey, and has eyes on Wednesday, who is bent on bringing a conspiracy going back centuries to light.

Eventually, the ever-so-smart and darkly sarcastic eldest child of the Addams Family uncovers the truth about just who is the man behind the monster. In hindsight, it seems like an easy enough case to crack, given the nature of the beast.

The creature killing off those that Wednesday (Jenna Ortega) crosses paths with is known as a Hyde, referencing the horrific other half of the dear old Dr. Jekyll from Robert Louis Stevenson's book, "Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde." He's a towering force mindlessly mutilating unsuspecting innocents wandering around in the night on their own. Factoring these character traits in and lining up with Stevenson's original book, it doesn't take a detective or a nosy high schooler with a penchant for the petrifying to figure out which one of the "Wednesday" characters is the killer in disguise. As the old saying goes, it really is always the quiet ones.