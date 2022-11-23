This Is How Netflix's Wednesday Differs From Previous Wednesdays

One of the most interesting things that set this Netflix version of Wednesday Addams apart from her predecessors is that she is initially largely disdainful of her parent's very obviously passionate marriage. Some versions of Wednesday are aware of how intensely Gomez (Luis Guzmán) loves Morticia (Catherine Zeta-Jones). See Christina Ricci's version of Wednesday flatly declaring that her brother Pubert exists due to their passion in "Addams Family Values." In "Wednesday," our titular character seems slightly repulsed by their intimacy. For instance, she looks the other way when her father kisses the back of her mother's hand when the family drives to an interview at Nevermore Academy.

Ortega's Wednesday is also hugely resentful of her parent's choice to spy on her by sneaking Thing into the school; she threatens the poor disembodied creature with violence if he doesn't do her bidding instead of the senior Addams'. Previous versions of Gomez and Morticia reveled in their children's little rebellions and supported their every defiant action, but this time they're determined that she remains in the school in a no-nonsense fashion. That's for a reason that doesn't become obvious until the show gets going, but it's still a significant change.

This Wednesday also cares about others in a much more obvious way and even embraces one of her friends. And she also harbors something her predecessors never possessed — literary ambitions. Ortega's Wednesday is in the middle of writing a mystery novel when a real-life mystery envelops her life, which differs somewhat from previous Wednesdays, who had theatrical, athletic, or musical ambitions. It all goes to show that this Wednesday is one of a kind.