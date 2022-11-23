Wednesday's Therapist Has Another Kooky Connection To The Addams Family

In Netflix's new take on the dark-humored daughter of The Addams Family, everyone is a suspect. "Wednesday" follows Jenna Ortega's take on the character after she's enlisted into Nevermore Academy, and a body count begins to rise shortly after. But who is responsible? Which among the quirky cast of 'normies' and outcasts is the one with a taste for blood? There are plenty of potential killers in the crowd, but one of them is a cast member that actually has a history with the massively well-known and morbid family, and surprisingly, it's not Christina Ricci.

Yes, the OG Wednesday might be making an appearance in the show as one of Nevermore's teaching staff, but another star has already crossed paths with the Addams. Riki Lindhome plays the mild-mannered therapist Dr. Valerie Kinbott, who, while hoping to help crack through Wednesday's dark exterior, may hold some secrets of her own. Of course, while seeing the Wednesdays of past and present meeting makes for an enjoyable watch, it's worth recognizing Lindhome's connection to a different take on the iconic family — maybe even making a song and dance about it.