The Devastating Death Of Halloween Stuntman James Winburn

James Winburn, a stuntman known for his work in various films, including John Carpenter's masterpiece, "Halloween," died on Saturday, November 19, 2022, his manager confirmed. He was 85 years old.

Winburn had been a big name in the world of stunt work for a long time. With an impressive resume under his belt, Winburn has been in everything from "The Six Million Dollar Man" to the 1982 "TRON" and, of course, "Halloween." As a stunt double, Winburn took on the more dangerous scenes that the actors couldn't safely do and none are more recognizable than his work on "Halloween" as Michael Myers.

Beloved by the horror community, Winburn was often remembered for his iconic scene as The Shape. The scene he's often most recognized for as a stand-in for Michael's actors — Nick Castle and Tony Moran — is the moment when Dr. Samuel Loomis (Donald Pleasence) shoots Michael repeatedly in hopes of finally bringing Michael's murderous rampage to an end. After taking several bullets, Michael stumbles back and falls over the edge of the balcony in the most dramatic death imaginable. Of course, everyone knows this doesn't actually succeed in killing Michael, but thanks to Winburn's stunt work, it felt like a very convincing death. Until The Shape got up and disappeared, anyway.

Winburn was open about his love of the horror community and how grateful he always was to the fans. Even at 85, he was still visiting horror conventions. Just a month before his death, Winburn made an appearance at the U.K.'s For the Love of Horror fan convention and was scheduled to attend Monster-Mania in November, per Deadline.