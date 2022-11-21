That Killmonger Scene In Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Was Meticulously Planned

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" is filled to the brim with surprises and reveals, some larger than others. Filmed following the death of T'Challa actor Chadwick Boseman, the direction of the film largely shifted, with director Ryan Coogler and Marvel Studios attempting to make "Wakanda Forever" a heartfelt tribute to the iconic star. While the film wears its hearts on its sleeve, allowing the cast to grieve on screen, the Marvel project still had to bring the titular Wakandan hero into the fold.

After a series of vague trailers that intentionally hid the identity of the new Black Panther, "Wakanda Forever" finally confirmed that Shuri (Letitia Wright) would take on the mantle from her late brother. The game-changing reveal was preceded by a brief cameo from Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan). The villain was last seen dying at the end of "Black Panther," refusing to be arrested for his crimes. Killmonger's brief inclusion in the film radically pivoted the trajectory of Shuri's character, allowing her the opportunity to show audiences her darker side.

The choice to bring back Jordan's character was an immense risk but it certainly paid off. It could have come off as a cheap way to create a buzz-worthy cameo. Instead, it expanded on Shuri's character motivations and allowed audiences to see an even more sinister side of Killmonger. It's hard to imagine the film's final battle and emotional ending being as cathartic without Killmonger's appearance. In a recent interview, "Wakanda Forever" co-writer Joe Robert Cole opened up about how Killmonger's appearance was methodically planned to ensure that audiences and Shuri would receive as much pay off as possible.