The Walking Dead Fans Are Cheering Over Rosita's Big Finale Reunion

Warning: Major spoilers for "The Walking Dead" Episode 24, Season 11 — "Rest in Peace"

In the wake of its series finale, fans are collectively shoveling the last bits of dirt onto "The Walking Dead" and its cavalcade of fascinating characters and heartbreaking plot twists. They've also begun to reflect on the turns and traumas that the show's final episode engaged in. Not every one of the series' beloved characters managed to survive to see its final hours. While the show only killed off three regulars during its last episode, those deaths were incredibly memorable and drove the battle for the Commonwealth forward.

Arguably, the most emotionally agonizing of those deaths belongs to Rosita Espinosa (Christian Serratos), who passes away slowly of a walker bite after the battle of the Commonwealth. But before she dies — relatively peacefully by "The Walking Dead" standards, in a warm bed after saying goodbye to those who mean the most to her — she manages to have one spectacular reunion. Fans of the show are absolutely spellbound by Rosita's toughness during that reunion and the breathtaking emotional reconnection between her and the kidnapped party.