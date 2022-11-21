A Major Flashback Scene In Indiana Jones 5 Will De-Age Harrison Ford

There's a reason that so many Indiana Jones ripoffs are out there. He's an iconic character with a cool name and an even cooler job. Using visual effects, Harrison Ford will be de-aged to appear as a younger version of Indiana Jones in a flashback sequence that pits the character against a familiar foe. Picture this: The year is 1944 and Indy is going head-to-head with some Nazis in a castle. As told by Variety, the forthcoming film's opening scene will serve the dual purpose of ushering the hero into a new era while also taking advantage of the nostalgia factor.

"My hope is that, although it will be talked about in terms of technology, you just watch it and go, 'Oh my God, they just found footage. This was a thing they shot 40 years ago,'" producer Kathleen Kennedy explained in an interview with Empire. "We're dropping you into an adventure, something Indy is looking for, and instantly you have that feeling, 'I'm in an Indiana Jones movie.'"

For Ford, the ability to revive his former self with a technological sleight of hand is an eerie advancement. "It's a little spooky. I don't think I even want to know how it works, but it works," the actor told the same outlet. However it works, seeing a younger Indy will be like greeting an old friend when the movie arrives in 2023 (via Variety).