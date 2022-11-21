25% Of Yellowstone Fans Think This Character Deserves Their Own Spin-Off - Looper Survey
Never let it be said that "Yellowstone" fans don't want as much as they can get from their favorite series. After five seasons of Dutton-centered dramatics, the series has transformed itself into a franchise. With "1883" and "1923" telling stories about the triumphs and tragedies endured by Duttons past to claim a little slice of heaven in Montana, why not think of the future?
Many successful dramas have attempted spin-off series featuring their characters. So why not imagine one of the show's main characters getting a solo series all their own, set either after the events of the mothership series or before it begins? For instance, who wouldn't love to see a whole series centered around Teeter (Jen Landon)? How about a full hour of Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) wheeling and dealing her way to a better future? At this point — with "Yellowstone" flying as high as it is ratings-wise — anything is possible.
One day, fate will catch up with all the Duttons, and someone's going to have to survive to tell their stories. A spin-off or sequel series would definitely do the trick. That's why Looper conducted a survey of 600 people around the country and asked them which "Yellowstone" character deserves their own spin-off.
People need more Rip in their lives
Our fans really want more of Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser). Beth's husband and John Dutton's (Kevin Costner) right-hand man grabbed 24.67% of our reader's votes. It would definitely be interesting to see how he operates when not having to do his share of the work on the Yellowstone Ranch.
Next up is John's younger son, Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes). One can imagine a show about his time in the Navy SEALs or his trying to navigate the space between his white father's world and his Native American wife's. 20.50% of our readers want to see a "Yellowstone" spin-off that would take Kayce's life to and beyond that point.
Interestingly enough, more of our readers want a spin-off about Walker (Ryan Bingham) than about Beth Dutton. The former got 18.17% to the latter's 14.33%. Maybe they'd like to see what would transpire should Walker run his own ranch.
Jimmy Hurdstrom (Jefferson White) leaves the Dutton family's orbit to work on another ranch during Season 4, so it's not surprising that some want to catch up with him on a new program. 12.33% of our readers want to see a series all about him.
And rounding out the poll is John Dutton himself. 10.00% want to see even more of the show's patriarch than they're getting on "Yellowstone" at the moment. Fans will have to wait to see if Paramount makes all of their dreams come true.