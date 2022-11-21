How A Deleted Scene In Goonies Made Data Look Like A Filthy Liar

Every beat of the 1985 film "The Goonies" has been thoroughly analyzed over and over by dedicated fans for years. Data referring to an octopus attack that never occurred, at the end of the film, seems so out of left field that many viewers probably assumed he was simply lying to everyone there. However, the truth is, the character is actually referring to a deleted scene.

CinemaBlend explains that this missing scene was to occur right around the time the kids discover One-Eyed Willy's pirate ship. While battling the Fratelli during the film's climax, the Goonies simultaneously fend off a rogue octopus occupying the cave-enclosed lagoon. "Well it was in the original Chris Columbus script," star Sean Astin explained at BoroughCon 2017. "Yeah, the octopus was terrible," Astin admitted, referring to how bad the 32-foot sea creature puppet looked while filming the scene. Rob Burman, who helped design the fake octopus told the Daily Astorian how he was relieved that the scene was ultimately cut. This proper omission, however, left fans wondering why Data's line was left in, essentially making the character look like a liar.

As for why the line was kept in the final cut, the film's Director, Richard Donner, explained to AssignmentX, "It was fun and it baited the audiences." Donner goes on to say how that line of dialogue, along with a few other missteps was left in purposely. "So I figured, just leave them in, it keeps people guessing." Well, it's not clear how acceptable that explanation will be for the biggest "Goonies" fans out there, but at least we were all spared the now-infamous octopus scene debacle.