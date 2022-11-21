The Devastating Death Of Supernatural Actor Nicki Aycox

"Supernatural" actor Nicki Aycox died on November 16, 2022, per Entertainment Weekly. Aycox's sister-in-law Susan Raab Ceklosky revealed that the 47-year-old actor has passed away in a Facebook post.

"My beautiful, smart, fierce, incredibly talented, and loving sister-in-law, Nicki Aycox Raab, passed away yesterday with my brother, Matt Raab, by her side. Nicki and Matt had a wonderful life together in California. She was definitely a fighter and everyone who knew her loved her," Ceklosky's post read. Aycox was diagnosed with leukemia in 2021, but her cause of death has not been revealed at this point.

Aycox is perhaps best known for her role as Meg Masters, the original host of the Meg entity in The CW's "Supernatural." She was a prolific actor who appeared in a number of high-profile projects over the years, including the psychological triller "Perfect Stranger," horror film "Jeepers Creepers 2." She also had a role in the second "X-Files" movie "The X-Files: I Want to Believe," making her one of the stars who have appeared in both "Supernatural" and "The X-Files."