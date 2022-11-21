The Devastating Death Of Supernatural Actor Nicki Aycox
"Supernatural" actor Nicki Aycox died on November 16, 2022, per Entertainment Weekly. Aycox's sister-in-law Susan Raab Ceklosky revealed that the 47-year-old actor has passed away in a Facebook post.
"My beautiful, smart, fierce, incredibly talented, and loving sister-in-law, Nicki Aycox Raab, passed away yesterday with my brother, Matt Raab, by her side. Nicki and Matt had a wonderful life together in California. She was definitely a fighter and everyone who knew her loved her," Ceklosky's post read. Aycox was diagnosed with leukemia in 2021, but her cause of death has not been revealed at this point.
Aycox is perhaps best known for her role as Meg Masters, the original host of the Meg entity in The CW's "Supernatural." She was a prolific actor who appeared in a number of high-profile projects over the years, including the psychological triller "Perfect Stranger," horror film "Jeepers Creepers 2." She also had a role in the second "X-Files" movie "The X-Files: I Want to Believe," making her one of the stars who have appeared in both "Supernatural" and "The X-Files."
Aycox was a talented performer and a respected colleague
Nicki Aycox's talents as an actor are no evident to anyone who saw her performances in "Supernatural." The people who worked with her have been quick to note that she was quite an exceptional person as well.
"Gutted to hear the great #NickiAycox, our first #MegMasters, passed away. Too young. She was a delight & delivered lines like honey & venom. I marvel at how she made a simple word like 'lackluster' legendary," "Supernatural" boss Eric Kripke lamented on Twitter.
"Supernatural" regular Jim Beaver also shared his memories of Aycox on Twitter. "My first Supernatural episode was with Nicki. She was a terrific actress and a delightful colleague. Im so sad to hear of her death. Sleep well, my friend," Beaver wrote. Other people associated with Aycox's work, like "The X-Files: I Want to Believe" screenwriter Frank Spotnitz and fellow Meg actor Rachel Miner, have also posted their own condolences.
Aycox retired from acting after portraying Danielle Williams in the 2014 mystery thriller "Dead on Campus."