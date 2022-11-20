Larry David's Shadow Looms Large Over Ramy Youssef's Hit Show Ramy

Actor, writer, and director Ramy Youssef has been making his presence known in the industry, having signed a major deal with A24 to make shows for Netflix and Apple TV+ in 2019 (via The Hollywood Reporter). The Emmy nominee has already helped create a couple of shows that have gotten considerable hype, including "Ramy" on Hulu, which appears to have been influenced by TV icon Larry David.

The series that The Ringer called "Hulu's strongest comedy yet" has been a big hit with Hulu subscribers, and the "Ramy" cast is full of talented individuals, including May Calamawy, one of the stars of the MCU series "Moon Knight." Youssef, who stars as Ramy Hassan, has even won a Golden Globe Award for his performance in the series. It seems pretty safe to assume that the actor is getting a lot out of the series, including becoming friends with Bella Hadid, who joined the lineup in a recurring role for the show's third season (per GQ). Overall the Hulu series has attained incredibly impressive Rotten Tomatoes scores, and some of the program's success could very well be attributed to the man that created "Curb Your Enthusiasm" and "Seinfeld."

While Larry David has done some truly awful things on his HBO series, the work he has done off camera seems to have had a positive impact on at least one person, and the kind of praise Ramy Youssef is giving can only be described as legendary.