Larry David's Shadow Looms Large Over Ramy Youssef's Hit Show Ramy
Actor, writer, and director Ramy Youssef has been making his presence known in the industry, having signed a major deal with A24 to make shows for Netflix and Apple TV+ in 2019 (via The Hollywood Reporter). The Emmy nominee has already helped create a couple of shows that have gotten considerable hype, including "Ramy" on Hulu, which appears to have been influenced by TV icon Larry David.
The series that The Ringer called "Hulu's strongest comedy yet" has been a big hit with Hulu subscribers, and the "Ramy" cast is full of talented individuals, including May Calamawy, one of the stars of the MCU series "Moon Knight." Youssef, who stars as Ramy Hassan, has even won a Golden Globe Award for his performance in the series. It seems pretty safe to assume that the actor is getting a lot out of the series, including becoming friends with Bella Hadid, who joined the lineup in a recurring role for the show's third season (per GQ). Overall the Hulu series has attained incredibly impressive Rotten Tomatoes scores, and some of the program's success could very well be attributed to the man that created "Curb Your Enthusiasm" and "Seinfeld."
While Larry David has done some truly awful things on his HBO series, the work he has done off camera seems to have had a positive impact on at least one person, and the kind of praise Ramy Youssef is giving can only be described as legendary.
Ramy thinks Larry David is the Michael Jordan of scripted small screen comedy
When Ramy Youssef took his talents to First We Feast to discuss several intriguing topics with "Hot Ones" host Sean Evans (via YouTube), he was asked about his past comments regarding the TV contributions from "Seinfeld" and "Curb Your Enthusiasm" creator Larry David. Youssef had high praise for David, having said, "Even if your favorite player isn't Michael Jordan, the game is influenced by Michael Jordan." After marveling at his great quote, Ramy responded, "So much of the format, whether it's Seinfeld or Curb, I think every modern TV writer is influenced by it. Even if you're trying to do something super subversive, you know that what's happening in comedy now is what he put forward."
Ramy may be right about his bold assertion and about the influence David has over the industry. The latter created two critically acclaimed comedy series with impressive scores on Rotten Tomatoes, and in the process, David earned two Emmy awards and 29 nominations. He has also won two Best Musical/Comedy Series Golden Globe awards, one for "Seinfeld" and one for "Curb Your Enthusiasm."
There is no denying that Larry David has impacted the industry. Now fans of the hit show "Ramy" know where the talented creator got his inspiration for some of the comedic charm witnessed within the well-crafted Hulu series.