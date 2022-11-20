Victoria Pedretti Credits Co-Star Penn Badgley For Inspiring Her You Performance

Victoria Pedretti has quickly become one of Hollywood's most notable rising stars. Incredible performances in Netflix's "You," "The Haunting of Hill House," and its sequel, "The Haunting of Bly Manor," propelled her career to new heights.

While her roles in the "Hill House" horror series earned her numerous award show nominations, it's her portrayal of Love Quinn in "You" that fans have really gravitated toward. The series first premiered on Lifetime before making its way over to Netflix for Season 2, when Pedretti joined the cast. Following its addition to the streaming service, "You" reached new heights that it would never have on Lifetime. Audiences propelled the show into one of Netflix's biggest hits, with Season 2 receiving over 40 million views in its first four weeks on the platform. Netflix renewed the show for a third and fourth season, but Pedretti's time on the show ended in Season 3.

Although she's had a wildly impressive career for such a young actress, landing a role in Quentin Tarantino's "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" along with her Netflix gigs, Pedretti isn't officially attached to any future projects. Her movie "Lucky" lost its financing, resulting in the studio scrapping the project, and she recently departed the Hulu series "Saint X" due to creative differences.

In her free time, she's appeared on "You" co-star Penn Badgley's podcast, "Podcrushed," where the two broke down her portrayal of Love.