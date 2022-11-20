The Real Meaning Behind The Green Ranger's Flute Explained

In the wide array of programming involving teens with superpowers, there seems to be no character more popular than a force for bad turned good. "Avatar: The Last Airbender" utilizes this trope with perfect execution in the case of the tragic Prince Zuko (Dante Basco). Though Zuko chases the Avatar across nations to capture him for the Fire Nation, it is the true power of friendship that ultimately brings him to the side of the light.

The iconic 90s series "Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers" is no different. After the resurrection of Rita Repulsa (Machiko Soga), Rangers Red, Black, Blue, Pink, and Yellow rise to the occasion to fight their adversary. Good always triumphs over evil, which is what drives Rita to make a Ranger of her own. Tommy Oliver (the late Jason David Frank) is a martial arts champion and the perfect choice to turn into the evil Green Ranger. Though he fights the Power Rangers for a time, he endears himself to Rangers — as well as fans. The Rangers accept Tommy as one of their own, turning him into the fan-favorite Green Ranger that we know today. Tommy would go on to impress his teammates with his skills, as well as his maneuvers with the flute he uses as his primary weapon. Though flutes don't necessarily seem like the best option when taking down otherworldly foes, Tommy uses the power to exact a maximum amount of damage against his enemies in the Power Rangers timeline.