Rumored Reports Of Jenna Ortega Joining MCU's Daredevil: Born Again As White Tiger Have Fans Pumped

Giant Freakin Robot has reported, albeit without substantial evidence, that Jenna Ortega of "Wednesday" is allegedly "in talks" to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the superhero White Tiger. The report is based on confidential yet "trusted and proven" sources. The same or similar sources are also telling GFB that Mark Wahlberg is joining the MCU as well.

Let's make this clear: An anonymous and unsupported claim that an actor is merely in talks for a role is about as far from a concrete confirmation of involvement as you can get, so this report should be taken with a hefty grain of salt. Multiple grains, perhaps. Still, the prospect of both Ortega and White Tiger coming to the MCU is an undeniably exciting one, whether it's realistic or not. Since appearing in the second season of the Netflix drama-thriller "You," Ortega has steadily risen as one of Hollywood's most prominent young actors. Her current role in the Netflix series "Wednesday" – based on the classic horror-comedy franchise, "The Addams Family" — is particularly buzzworthy, and probably a big part of the reason for this rumor.

The character of White Tiger is relatively unknown compared to most mainstream superheroes, though the character was briefly brought to a wider audience in one Spider-Man animated series, "Ultimate Spider-Man," on Disney XD. In the popular children's series, White Tiger served on a S.H.I.E.L.D.-backed young superhero team that included Spider-Man, Nova (the Sam Alexander version), and reimagined versions of Luke Cage and Iron Fist. And now, for fans of the show and her comic book counterpart, even the rumor of her MCU debut is cause for celebration.