The 15th Doctor Has Found A New Companion As Millie Gibson Boards Doctor Who

The role of the companion in the long-running "Doctor Who" series is almost as important as who plays the Doctor, as both are going to be characters fans become intimately familiar with, intertwined in their exploration and search of various worlds and stories. Unfortunately for many of the Doctor's companions, things don't always end well for them. While Karen Gillan left "Doctor Who" because she felt it was time, her character, Amy, got stuck in the past with Rory (Arthur Darvill) after being touched by a Weeping Angel. But this was a kind ending compared to the ending of "Doctor Who" Season 4 and Donna Noble, whose memories of the Doctor and all their adventures had to be erased.

Just because the Doctor's time is ending doesn't have to mean the companions are going anywhere. After the Ninth Doctor (Chris Eccleston) left, Rose Tyler (Billie Piper) stuck around for another season with the Tenth Doctor (David Tennant). But with Russell T. Davies returning to run the show, it seems most likely the regeneration of the 14th Doctor (Jodie Whittaker) means her companions, Yaz (Mandip Gill) and Dan (John Bishop), will leave with her. The 15th Doctor, played by Ncuti Gatwa, is taking over the role, and with him, Millie Gibson is set as the new companion.