The White Lotus Season 2, Episode 4 Recap: Art Imitates Life

Jealousy continues to rear its ugly head when Daphne (Meghann Fahy) and Harper (Aubrey Plaza) return from Noto. Daphne proudly tells Cam (Theo James) that it's going to be an Italian Christmas because of all the presents she bought. Whatever irritation erupted between the Sullivans has completely dissipated. The real jealousy comes from Harper, who quickly discovers a condom wrapper in her hotel room. She spends the rest of the episode in a haze, confronted with the possibility of Ethan's (Will Sharpe) infidelity. These themes have been prevalent from the first episode, highlighted by the meaning of the Testa di Moro statues. The sculpture tells the story of a man who was beheaded by his mistress after she found out he had a family.

"There's so much classic mythology about sexual jealousy and the sexual politics of men and women," creator Mike White told Variety. "It just felt like, maybe that should be more of the theme." Scenes featuring these marriages are forebodingly punctuated with more shots of the Testa di Moro, foreshadowing that one of these couples may end in violence. But the longer the season progresses, the more unlikely it seems that it will be the Sullivans (and especially unlikely that they are involved in whatever led to the dead bodies floating in the ocean, seeing as Daphne is the one who discovered those unfortunate souls). Cam and Daphne's relationship may be twisted, but when they are alone, they confess how much they miss each other. Contrast that with Harper's paranoia and it would seem that the Spillers are the pair currently on rockier footing.