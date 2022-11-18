Mike Wolfe Seemingly Provides An American Pickers Update After Recent Hiatus

Seems the long wait for a new season of "American Pickers" is indeed almost over as Mike Wolfe reportedly confirmed new episodes are now filming via a semi-cryptic social media post. The Sun was among the first publications to pick up on Wolfe's Instagram tease, noting in a November 11, 2022 article that the "American Pickers" mastermind had posted a caption-less photo on his Instagram page of a camera crew hanging out by one of his Antique Archeology vans.

That post is, unfortunately, no longer visible, though a recent picture Wolfe took from inside what is presumably an "American Pickers" camera car still very much is. The good news for fans of the series is that, even if Mike Wolfe appears to play a touch coy about the future of "American Pickers," his brother Robert "Robbie" Wolfe made clear via his own Instagram story that he and Mike are indeed currently shooting new episodes of the show. More importantly, Robbie teased when the new episodes will be debuting on History.

The elder Wolfe brother first confirmed new episodes of "American Pickers" are in the works via a November 9, 2022, post featuring himself, and the series' camera crew which included the caption, "On the road with the best crew out there, getting new episodes of @americanpickers." A follow-up crew shot followed on November 15, and in the caption, Robbie confirmed that the new season should be debuting on History in January of 2023. Here's hoping it's everything "American Pickers" fans want it to be.