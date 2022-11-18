Why Harrison Ford Returned To Indiana Jones After Two Decades

The last time audiences saw Harrison Ford step into the iconic role of Indiana Jones was in the summer of 2008. Leona Lewis' "Bleeding Love" was topping the charts, alongside songs from artists like "American Idol" alum Jordin Sparks; Hilary Clinton's first presidential bid was becoming inescapably overpowered by a newly minted senator from Illinois; Beijing was getting ready to host the Summer Olympics. Also, Emeril Lagasse hosted a mac and cheese competition, which inexplicably ended up being one of ABC News' top stories of 2008.

In other words, since "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull," the world feels all at once entirely different and exactly the same — though we can agree that the "No Air" vinyl belongs in a museum. The same is strangely true for Ford, who — in both 2008 and 2022 — found himself starring down the barrel of a fifth "Indiana Jones" adventure. The difference this time, however, is that the film will finally be completed.

Perhaps as a consequence of his blunt attitude toward his work in "Star Wars" and the lukewarm-at-best reception of "Kingdom of the Crystal Skull," casual fans may have had the impression that Ford was hesitant to return to another one of his most beloved characters. On the contrary, Ford has been ready to pick up the whip since 2009.