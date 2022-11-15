Chris Hemsworth's Thor: Love And Thunder Bod Made It Harder To Film Disney+'s Limitless

As Chris Hemsworth recounted in an interview on "Jimmy Kimmel Live," "Thor: Love and Thunder" complicated his work on his new documentary series "Limitless" quite a bit. Having invested hundreds of millions in the "Thor" sequel, Marvel Studios was understandably keen to keep its star healthy, safe, and able to perform — Hemsworth, meanwhile, had other ideas in mind. Premiering Nov. 16 on Disney+, "Limitless" puts the actor's body through various physical trials in a quest for increased longevity.

"You wanna live longer? Do a bunch of death-defying things that may kill you," Hemsworth joked to Jimmy Kimmel. The pair had just finished watching the 39-year-old actor dangle from a 100-foot rope over a 1,000-foot drop, with the intent of using his impressive strength to climb the rope to safety. "The most I'd done in training was... 20 feet, or something..." Hemsworth estimated, comparing it to the 100 feet he would need to climb for this "Limitless" stunt. "They're trying to kill me!" He laughed.

Of course, that wasn't the case — Hemsworth was assisted by professionals on each stunt, including working with a trainer who advised him to get as lean as possible to limit the weight he had to pull up the rope. Because of this, the team decided to complete the stunt before he would need to bulk up for "Thor: Love and Thunder" — that is, until Hemsworth suffered an injury on set.