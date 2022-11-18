AHS Fans Have Some Mind-Blowing Theories About What Big Daddy Represents After The Finale

Warning: This article contains spoilers for "American Horror Story: NYC" Episodes 9 and 10.

This latest season of "American Horror Story" has stepped away from many of the more supernatural elements that the series is known for, but there is still a rather ominous and silent figure that looms large in the background. Known as Big Daddy (Matthew William Bishop), this mysterious masked stalker is clad in muscles and leather, and he always appears on the periphery of perception, though sometimes he can take a more direct route, like when he is seen attacking people or tossing Molotov cocktails.

Set in New York City during the 1980s, Season 11 of "American Horror Story" starts off with the death of a closeted gay man, which makes Detective Patrick Read (Russell Tovey) suspicious that there might be a killer on the loose that is specifically targeting the gay community. Even though the conventional serial killer is eventually revealed to be Mr. Whitely (Jeff Hiller), Big Daddy remains free and the police do not have any solid clues that could help them track him down. Able to appear at different moments with some kind of aura that allows some to see him and others not to, Big Daddy definitely casts a long shadow over "American Horror Story: NYC," most notably appearing when characters such as Sam (Zachary Quinto), Gino (Joe Mantello), and others are at death's door.

Now that the season has wrapped up, some fans have begun to formulate some rather interesting theories involving Big Daddy and his exact origin and purpose.