Nicolas Cage Is A Vengeful Widower In The Old Way Trailer

As reported by Deadline, for the first time in his career, Nicolas Cage is headed to the old west. In "The Old Way," the 58-year-old movie star unleashes the spirit of vengeance in a way audiences haven't seen since he rode the bike of the Ghost Rider. Cage plays Colton Briggs, a retired killer whose wife is murdered by the son of one of his victims — setting this familiar plot one or two steps away from the many popular revenge fantasies of modern Hollywood (per IMDb).

Ryan Kiera Armstrong co-stars as Brooke Briggs, Colton's young daughter, whom he brings with him on his quest to get even. Though she seems to quickly take to his life of violence, it's clear this interest will be one of the central, internal struggles of the film. "As long as that little girl is alive," says the Sheriff, "there is no room for vengeance."

The film is directed and produced in part by Brett Donowho, a low-profile filmmaker whose directing career began in the early 2010s. His most recent film, "Acts of Violence," starred recently-retired Hollywood icon Bruce Willis, reuniting the "Die Hard" actor with Cole Hauser. It also featured "X-Men" star Shawn Ashmore and "Chicago P.D." actor Sophia Bush. Despite a promising cast, the film was panned by critics.