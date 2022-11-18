Inside Trailer Shows Willem Dafoe Doing Everything To Survive

We hate to say it, but Willem Dafoe is at his best when he's just a little bit unhinged. Whether hanging around a lighthouse or pestering your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, the madness of Dafoe always makes for great entertainment.

Directed by Vasilis Katsoupis, "Inside" sees Dafoe as a high-level art thief named Nemo, whom we meet just before a detailed plan heist goes sideways, and the criminal is trapped inside a home he's just broken into. Abandoned by his partner and left to fend for himself, Nemo must figure a way out of the scene of his crime before the police break in, or he breaks within himself. There's art, there's fish, and Dafoe is having heartfelt conversations with a pigeon. In anyone else's hands, this has just as much of a chance to play as a Pixar film. Thankfully, that's not the case and what we've got in store is another testament to what makes Dafoe one of the most hypnotizing actors on screen today. Well, he always stole the show before this; he might as well do it on his own, right?