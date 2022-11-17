The Budget For Fast X Has Reportedly Spiraled Out Of Control

The "Fast & Furious" franchise is about to hit its incredible tenth installment — "Fast X." It's impressive enough that the producers of this long-running series haven't run out of titles, and now it seems that production on the latest chapter of the "Fast" saga is hitting more than its share of obstacles, in addition to the hasty departure and replacement of its original director, Justin Lin.

Reports of the film's budget recently hit the internet, and they have fans wondering what to expect when the movie finally does hit theaters, and box office analysts and other industry figures wondering if there's any possible way for the film to turn a profit.

Headlines about out-of-control productions can lead to fiascoes like "Waterworld" or "Gigli," so it's troubling to see such stories springing up around a beloved franchise like "Fast & Furious." But, as a franchise tentpole, "Fast X" has a built-in fan base that movies like that didn't have. Superfans will always be interested in where the increasingly outlandish series goes next, unhindered by stories about a ballooning production budget.