Big Sky Fans Are Convinced The Photo Of Sunny And Walter Is Really Reba And Shelby

As "Big Sky" enters Episode 8 of Season 3, the mystery of how many villains there actually are has gotten extremely intense. While we knew from the beginning that Walter (Seth Gabel) was bad news and had a hand in Mark Woodman's (Zach Tinker) fall to his death, it's been difficult to tell if he's really bad, or just doing terrible things for people like his mom Sunny (Reba McEntire), or Paige (Madalyn Horcher). But we've also discovered a theft of $15 million, Avery (Henry Ian Cusick) trying to get his hands on it, and Tonya Walsh (Jamie Lynn Sigler) and Donno (Ryan O'Nan) have been hired to kidnap — and possibly murder — Paige and her boyfriend because of it. Oh, and Sunny's husband killed a suspicious camper. There's a lot to keep track of.

And now to add to the chaos is Sunny and Buck's (Rex Linn) son, Cormac (Luke Mitchell), who's suspicious of his parents after discovering their lies. When he's searching their attic for more clues, he comes across a box containing a baby blanket, a newborn's hospital bracelet, and a photo of his mom with a baby. Since his mom has never told him about his half-brother, Walter, Cormac has no idea what to make of these mementos, but viewers are convinced the photo isn't random.