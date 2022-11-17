Walker Independence's Mark Sheppard Was A 'Bucket Of Tears' For His Goodbye Scene With Katie Findlay - Exclusive

Sometimes, you have to start at the end to get through a tough filming sequence. "We shot the close-up first, and we did three passes. The first two passes, I couldn't breathe. I genuinely couldn't breathe," Sheppard explained. "It was huge to have somebody who loves [Hagan] and cares about [him] feel that betrayed, and [he's] lying, and cannot tell the truth. If [he tells] the truth, [he] can't protect her. The lie is the most painful, awful, tragic thing I ever had to do."

With a career as expansive as Sheppard's, it's pretty significant for the sequence to have such a visceral impact on the actor. He noted, "It's both one of the highest and lowest spots in what I'd like to call my career. It was devastating to do. On one of the takes, he turned and looked at me and says, 'May you die on a bed of white feathers.'"

On whether or not that line was scripted, he said, "It's a version of what's scripted. I was looking at the crew, [and] everybody was in tears. We were done. We could not do more. [There's] this incredible piece of the end where Kate goes into the room and the hat is on the end of the bed with the note."

Sheppard further praised the series, adding, "There [are] some great Western series: 'Justified' and 'Deadwood,' and this is a very different thing — not because it's on The CW, but because of who created and who's done it." It's safe to say that the show has had a massive impact on the entire cast.

"Walker Independence" airs Thursdays on The CW, with new episodes streaming for free on the website and app the following day.