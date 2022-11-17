Fans Told Looper Which Main Character From Seinfeld Is Their Favorite - Exclusive Survey

When it comes to the best of the best on "Seinfeld," Looper's readers chose Cosmo Kramer (Michael Richards) as their favorite. This one comes as no surprise, as Richards absolutely mastered the cooky character and can be hailed as one of the greatest physical comedians of all time. Kramer is brutally honest, extremely caring, and generous, which he somehow made absolutely hilarious. From getting mad about not getting Tupperware back from a homeless person to telling a woman so nonchalantly that she needs a nose job, you can always count on Kramer to be unpredictably hilarious. He captured 27.7% of the vote in our poll.

Landing in second is Jerry (Jerry Seinfeld), which might surprise some "Seinfeld" fans. A yet-to-be-named main character often battles Kramer in polls for the number one spot, so to see them not land in ours seems odd. That doesn't mean Jerry isn't hilarious, and he deserves a place at the top of our survey. Perhaps the most normal of the bunch, Jerry dislikes most people and can be the voice of reason. His dry sarcasm is unparalleled, and some of his throwaway lines are some of the most hilarious in the season. "Everyday's my birthday," "Did you get someone to take that Canadian quarter," and "Nah, No one's ever been shot in the city" are just a few of Jerry's best lines, but there is certainly no shortage. You might personally disagree, but Jerry landing at number two is perfect; he's the nucleus, the straw that stirs the drink, the magliana. Jerry landed not too far behind his neighbor with 24.9% of the vote.