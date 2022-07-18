27% Of Fans Think This Seinfeld Character Is The Least Likable

According to our poll, the third least-likable character on "Seinfeld" is Kramer, with 15.78% of the vote. Jerry's wacky next-door neighbor is probably the most considerate and moral of the bunch, but in terms of likability with our readers, he ranks right in the middle. Perhaps it's because Kramer is so quirky and dependent that thinking of having him as a neighbor is exhausting in and of itself.

Jerry ranks just above Kramer, with 15.43% of poll takers selecting him as the least likable. Outside of when Patty (Lori Laughlin) makes Jerry realize his feelings in Season 9, the comedian is mostly a thoughtless person when it comes to others. Jerry looks out for number one and is often unaffected when bad things happen to other people. He's not a giving person in relationships and doesn't seem to take his friendships seriously either — which definitely makes a person unlikeable.

With just over 12% of the vote is Elaine, making her the most likable character out of the four leads. Elaine is very much like Jerry, so it makes sense they'd rank alongside one another in the poll. She doesn't care much about the men she dates, especially Puddy (Patrick Warburton), who she tosses aside whenever she's slightly annoyed. She also quickly dismisses her friends and is ready to replace all of them with new guys from the Bizarro world without blinking an eye in Season 8.

With the least amount of the vote was Frank Costanza, clocking in at 10.64% in the poll. Based on the characters we offered, this makes him the most likable on "Seinfeld." Jerry Stiller's work as Frank is probably his best in such an incredible career. The easily-agitated father of George was an absolute scene stealer, never failing to deliver the laughs. After Stiller's passing in 2020, the "Seinfeld" cast gushed over their co-star on social media — proving he was just as likable off-screen as he was on.