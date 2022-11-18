Yellowstone's Cole Hauser Settles Rumors About Rip And Beth's Relationship In Season 5 - Exclusive

Rip and Beth's relationship has been very complicated, to say the least. When they were younger, they played the dating-game equivalent to cat and mouse, and as adults, the road has been almost as bumpy. But, according to Hauser, their love will remain rock solid in Season 5.

"What can you expect?" says Hauser. "I would say more of the same. The great thing about the two characters and the way that [creator] Taylor Sheridan has written them is that there's an evolution to them, and it's not going to change. My love for her is not going to change. Her love for me is not going to change. It's more about navigating being in the big house and living under [father-in-law] John's roof and the responsibility of being the [ranch] foreman."

As for Rip's relationship with John Dutton (Kevin Costner), Hauser says, "When it comes to John, again, it's responsibility. He's gone off to be the governor and — not that he's left the ranch to me, but he's expecting me to step up to take care of certain things. This year is a big learning experience for Rip."

Season 5 of "Yellowstone" airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on the Paramount Network.