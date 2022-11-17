Fans Are Worried The Blacklist Is Going To Be Canceled

Cable networks have no shortage of procedural-style crime shows. CBS has built a powerful dynasty on the success of the "NCIS" universe while NBC has been the home to the prolific "Law & Order" franchise for the past three decades. In 2013, NBC premiered another crime procedural, although this one differs from the shows popularized in the past. Instead of the pro-NYPD series viewers are used to, "The Blacklist" has a protagonist on the other side of the law. The series follows Raymond "Red" Reddington (James Spader), known as the concierge of crime, and his shady tactics as the FBI tries to bring down every criminal on his blacklist.

The character's actions are morally questionable, especially regarding the secrets around profiler Liz Keen (Megan Boone). The rookie agent is first introduced with a mysterious past, a trait she shares with her husband, deep-cover operative Tom (Ryan Eggold). This — among many other reasons — makes "The Blacklist" unlike other series on television. And even though Liz and Tom reap the consequences of their lifestyle, Spader continues to carry the series on his talented shoulders. But a decade is a long time for any series to last. And with Season 10 premiering next year, some fans are worried that it's on its last legs.