Allison Janney Credits James Corden's Late Late Show For Her Role In Netflix's Lou

Allison Janney can do just about anything. Best known for her character roles in projects like Aaron Sorkin's iconic political drama "The West Wing" and the Margot Robbie-led biopic "I, Tonya," it may have been hard to imagine the lovable actor as a gritty, hardened action star — until 2022's "Lou," that is. Streaming on Netflix, "Lou" transforms Janney into a cross between John Wick and John Rambo, giving the actor a rare chance to flex her martial arts skills. Though audiences may have been pleasantly surprised by Janney's dark turn, the actor has had this sort of role on her mind for several years now.

Returning to "The Late Late Show with James Corden" to promote the film, Janney stated firmly that the talk show paved the way for her character in "Lou." "Is this true, that we here at 'The Late Late Show' had a role in you getting that movie?" asked Corden, to which Janney immediately responded, "Absolutely, 100%."

"I don't remember what appearance," Janney continued, "I was here, and you asked me 'What's next? '... And I was like ... 'I want to play, like, a badass action hero ...' I think I even did a high kick." Though Corden seemingly hasn't posted the exact clip online, Janney can be seen talking about her aspirations in a "Best of" supercut on CBS.com, featuring Corden and Janney's long history together on the talk show.