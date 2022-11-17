Chicago Fire Fans Are Livid With Sylvie's Dating Storyline In Season 11

Contains spoilers for "Chicago Fire" Season 11, Episode 8 ("A Beautiful Life") and "Chicago Med" Season 8, Episode 8 ("Everyone's Fighting a Battle You Know Nothing About")

Season 11, Episode 8 of "Chicago Fire" has viewers talking on social media, and for all the wrong reasons. Sylvie (Kara Killmer) takes somewhat of a backseat in the episode, as Gallo (Alberto Rosende) and Carver (Jake Lockett) are mostly at the forefront. But the PIC does get a chance to shine when she goes on a date. Yes, Sylvie, the woman who was hopelessly in love with Casey (Jesse Spencer) and said he was her perfect person, is now dating. The long-distance thing just wasn't going to work for them, and Sylvie decided to focus on her paramedicine program and herself. But that lasted all of five seconds as she's on to the next.

This is really bothering Brettsey fans, who feel her stepping into the dating world lessens what Sylvie had with Casey. It's a fair assessment of the situation, as Brettsey was always set up to be endgame on "Chicago Fire." Some viewers feel like the writing surrounding Sylvie makes no sense at all, so they're sounding off about it on Twitter and Reddit.