The Ensemble Scene In Yellowstone Season 5, Episode 2 That Had The Cast Busting Out In Laughter – Exclusive
While it has its light-hearted moments, "Yellowstone" is a pretty serious show that deals with the Dutton family's drama. But behind the scenes, things aren't always so intense. In fact, during an exclusive interview with Looper, star Wes Bentley, who plays Jamie Dutton, revealed a Season 5 scene that kept the cast amused on the set.
Led by patriarch John Dutton (Kevin Costner), the wildly popular series — which airs Sundays on the Paramount Network — follows the strife surrounding the clan's ranch, the largest in the United States, as the neighboring Indian reservation, the national park, and expanding developers all fight for a piece of it. As Season 5 begins, we see John take the helm as governor of Montana, which he begrudgingly steps into in order to protect his property.
It's that storyline that led to Bentley and his co-stars sharing a good chuckle when the cameras weren't rolling while filming Episode 2 of the current season, as he explained during the recent interview.
John Dutton making hasty decisions made for a good laugh
"Despite all the drama we have together in scenes, we have a good laugh [between] takes sometimes," says Bentley. A recent Season 5, Episode 2 scene immediately comes to mind for the actor when asked if he's had any memorable moments with Costner and co-star Kelly Reilly, who plays his onscreen sister Beth Dutton.
"We have a scene ... where John and Beth and the former governor, now senator, and a few others are in a room, and John's making some big, questionable decisions," explains Bentley. "It was an ensemble scene, but Jamie is the only one trying to stand up to him."
The scene takes place as John is settling into his new role as governor and he's given a rundown of the day's meetings. Annoyed with all the "alliances" and corporations that are on the list, he fires his Chief of Staff and gives the job to Beth, and they immediately start scheming as to how to shut down anyone trying to come after the ranch. When Jamie tries to explain to his adoptive father that he needs to take these meetings as favors, John ignores his pleas and plows forward with forging his own crooked path.
"It's not a scene [in which] you would think we had a good laugh, but we had a lot of laughs trying to get through that scene," Bentley told Looper. "We had a great time."
Season 5 of "Yellowstone" airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on the Paramount Network.