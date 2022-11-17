The Ensemble Scene In Yellowstone Season 5, Episode 2 That Had The Cast Busting Out In Laughter – Exclusive

"Despite all the drama we have together in scenes, we have a good laugh [between] takes sometimes," says Bentley. A recent Season 5, Episode 2 scene immediately comes to mind for the actor when asked if he's had any memorable moments with Costner and co-star Kelly Reilly, who plays his onscreen sister Beth Dutton.

"We have a scene ... where John and Beth and the former governor, now senator, and a few others are in a room, and John's making some big, questionable decisions," explains Bentley. "It was an ensemble scene, but Jamie is the only one trying to stand up to him."

The scene takes place as John is settling into his new role as governor and he's given a rundown of the day's meetings. Annoyed with all the "alliances" and corporations that are on the list, he fires his Chief of Staff and gives the job to Beth, and they immediately start scheming as to how to shut down anyone trying to come after the ranch. When Jamie tries to explain to his adoptive father that he needs to take these meetings as favors, John ignores his pleas and plows forward with forging his own crooked path.

"It's not a scene [in which] you would think we had a good laugh, but we had a lot of laughs trying to get through that scene," Bentley told Looper. "We had a great time."

Season 5 of "Yellowstone" airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on the Paramount Network.