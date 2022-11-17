Transformers: Dark Of The Moon Barely Rewrote Mikaela Into Carly

Any "Transformers" fan worth their salt is likely to be pretty familiar with the controversy after Megan Fox wasn't in "Dark of the Moon." Fox's character of Mikaela Banes was initially positioned as a cool, mechanically-inclined dream woman for Sam Witwicky (Shia LaBeouf) to first yearn for and then become romantically involved with. But after a series of battles in the press in which Fox claimed Bay was terrible to work with and Bay claimed Fox was distracted on the set, the character of Mikaela was quietly removed from the film series in its third volume.

Sam's new girlfriend, Carly Spencer (Rosie Huntington-Whiteley), is introduced during "Transformers: Dark of the Moon" without much fanfare. Mikaela's disappearance is never discussed by the film's characters, and Witwicky himself is subsequently phased out of the franchise in favor of two further films centered around Cade Yeager (Mark Wahlberg) and William Lennox (Josh Duhamel).

If you found Carly's character to be under baked — or felt as if she were a thin shadow copy of Mikaela– then it turns out there's a reason for that. It seems that there wasn't much change in the script when "Transformers: Dark of the Moon" swapped one heroine out for another.