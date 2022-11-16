Brendan Fraser Didn't Actually Meet Dwayne Johnson Until After The Premiere Of The Mummy Returns

When "The Mummy" was released in theaters back in 1999, both moviegoers and the Hollywood industry had no idea how successful the film would be, nor that it would become a money-printing franchise. The movie's star, Brendan Fraser, who at that point had already established himself as a leading man, told GQ that he himself was pleasantly surprised by how fans reacted to the original movie. So much so, that they got a sequel soon after. "It was just more of the same. People wanted more," Fraser said. "Lucky for us, they responded." That craving for more action came in the form of "The Mummy Returns," which was released in 2001. And although the original featured Arnold Vosloo as the villain Imhotep, this sequel presented a fresh-faced Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, then much better known as a WWE Superstar.

The stars were surely aligned for Johnson when "The Mummy Returns" went into preproduction. Up until that point, Johnson had worked his way up from a poverty-stricken childhood and failed professional football career to become one of the world's most famous wrestlers. His larger-than-life persona and his wrestling mega-fame convinced producers to hand him the role of the movie's villain, The Scorpion King. Although this must have been a thrilling opportunity for Johnson, he, along with his costars, soon realized that their scenes together would not be the experience they may have expected.