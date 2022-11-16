Ryan Reynolds Heaps Praise On Spirited Co-Star Will Ferrell

Actor Ryan Reynolds is officially slated to star in perhaps one of the most hype team-ups. A few months ago, the actor dropped a superhero bombshell with the announcement of Hugh Jackman reprising his role as Wolverine for "Deadpool 3." It's a dream scenario for many comic book cinema fans who thought we'd seen the last of Jackman as the popular Canadian mutant X-Man. With a planned 2024 date, "Deadpool 3" is still a while away. However, this year, Reynolds performed in another dream team-up, at least on the comedy side.

On November 11, 2022, Apple TV+ premiered "Spirited," a holiday-themed film that stars Reynolds and Will Ferrell. The movie is a modern Scrooge twist on the classic "A Christmas Carol." Reynolds stars as a misanthropic businessman visited by a Christmas Spirit, played by Ferrell.

The movie goes all in on the festive vibes as it's musical full of high-energy dancing and singing. In fact, the production was such a physical challenge for Deadpool himself that "Spirited" may have kept Ryan Reynolds him too fit. The film was the first time Reynolds and Ferrell starred together on the big screen. And according to Reynolds, acting with Ferrell was absolutely a positive experience, as he had nothing but positive things to say about his co-star.