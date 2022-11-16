Anya Taylor-Joy Plays An Ace Driver In Furiosa Despite Not Having A License Herself

Director George Miller's "Mad Max: Fury Road" from 2015 stands as a strong example of how to put together a post-apocalyptic blockbuster. It has action, drama, societal commentary, and a stacked cast who went above and beyond to transform themselves to become occupants of the film's desolate wasteland. Alongside Tom Hardy and Nicholas Hoult — who play Max Rockatansky and Nux, respectively — is Charlize Theron, who portrayed Imperator Furiosa: a former captain under the vile Immortal Joe (Hugh Keays-Byrne) who betrays him and risks life and limb to escort his enslaved "wives" to freedom.

Of all the new characters introduced in "Fury Road," Furiosa swiftly became one of the most popular of the bunch. Much to the delight of those hoping to see more from her at the movies, Miller soon got to work on a spin-off that delves into the character's past and further fleshes out her personality. Initially, Theron was slated to return to the part for the movie, but she ultimately stepped away from it and handed Furiosa off to Anya Taylor-Joy in October 2020 (via Deadline). Filming has since wrapped on "Furiosa," and it seems like Taylor-Joy was a strong choice to portray the lead heroine in her younger years.

For example, despite not having a license, Anya Taylor-Joy more than held her own as an excellent driver throughout the "Furiosa" shoot. In fact, it has her looking toward a future where she's behind the wheel more frequently.